Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

The early-stage venture capital (VC) startup Antler has raised $50 million from new investors that include Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin, according to reports on Monday (Jan. 6).

Other new investors included Elaine Saverin; Norwegian investment firms Kistefos and Canica International; philanthropist Christen Sveeas (via Kistefos); and Credit Saison, the Japanese financial services company. The money will be used by Antler for its funds in Amsterdam, London, New York, Stockholm, Sydney, Nairobi and Singapore.

Antler was founded in 2018 by Magnus Grimeland in Singapore and now runs invitation-only company builder programs in several locations. The VC firm specializes in early-stage funding and is a self-proclaimed “startup generator.”

Those who are invited to Antler can apply to numerous programs designed to assist entrepreneurs in finding a co-founder or making startup decisions. It offers pre-seed funding as well as a two-month subsidy to offset living expenses. Firms that are deemed successful can apply for later-stage funding.

“At Antler, we aim to work with exceptional people regardless of their industry or specialization, as long as they have a clear spike, drive and grit,” Grimeland told the news outlet.

He added that the firm strategically goes after diverse talent, including “extremely strong people who’ve been part of building great technology companies before, such as Spotify, iZettle, Grab or Lazada, or sold their previous startups.”

The company looks to invest in startups with broad-ranging technologies like FinTech, PropTech and robotics. “During our program, we want our portfolio companies to build an MVP and already show traction before they present at our demo day,” Grimeland said. “We are doing something unique at Antler.”

According to Antler, since its launch, it has invested in a diverse portfolio that tops 120 companies.

In April, Facebook’s Saverin closed out a $406 million round for B Capital, his venture capital fund. Saverin is known for his Facebook connection, but he has since renounced his U.S. citizenship and is known more for his investments in Asia. B Capital’s first fund close was in last February for $360 million.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web
3.3K
Retail

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web

Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Commerzbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect

Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Just Eat Investors Reportedly To Accept Takeaway Bid

Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES
2.4K
Innovation

FCC, FTC Chairs To Talk Tech Policy At CES

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack
2.4K
International

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack

Tesco store Tesco store
2.4K
Retail

Tesco Customers Unhappy With Cashless-Only ‘Scan As You Shop’

Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law
2.2K
Data

Businesses To Spend $55B On CA Privacy Law Compliance

Parking meter Parking meter
2.1K
Payment Methods

New Year’s Bug Takes NYC Parking Meters Offline

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020? Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?
2.1K
Sizzle/Fizzle

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?

Walmart vs Amazon Walmart vs Amazon
2.0K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart-Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: A Slow Start To A New Year

Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Snap Acquires AI Factory Computer Vision Startup for $166M

burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

First Of 40 Burger King Venezuela Locations Now Accepts Bitcoin

bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel, bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel,
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Demands Telegram’s ICO Allocations; Coinbase CEO Expects To See 1B Blockchain Users By Decade’s End

PYMNTS Weekender PYMNTS Weekender
1.8K
News

Samsung’s Neon, 2020 Trendlines, Faster Payments Top This Week’s News

Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M
1.8K
Investments

LATAM’s Loft Snags $175M To Improve Digital Real Estate Sales