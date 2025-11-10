Kamran Ansari on the FinTech Reset: Execution, Endurance, and the End of Easy Money
Kamran Ansari has lived through nearly every major turn in FinTech, from the first digital wallets and mobile payments to the rise (and recalibration) of billion-dollar disruptors. With nearly 100 investments behind him, including early stakes in Venmo, Braintree, Facebook and Robinhood, he has seen what separates fleeting hype from lasting impact.
Kamran Ansari is an operating partner at Infinity Ventures, an experienced team of operators, advisors, and investors with deep sector experience in FinTech and commerce enablement.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.