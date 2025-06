Berlin-based payment software FinTech Payrails has raised $32 million in new funding.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company’s Series A round, announced Thursday (June 12), will help the company speed product innovation and expand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to meet growing demand from larger enterprises.

“Enterprise payment operations are becoming increasingly complex and fragmented,” the company wrote on its blog.

“Enterprises must manage local payment methods, coordinate multiple payment service providers, sync with internal systems, and comply with evolving regulatory frameworks across multiple markets, while delivering a frictionless customer experience and maintaining cost efficiency. With the global payments market projected to exceed $1.7 trillion in transactions by 2025, payments are no longer a commodity.”

While scaling payment operations has become crucial for large enterprises, “legacy systems or in-house built tools can limit agility innovation,” the company added.

Payrails says it addresses this with a payment operating system specifically designed for enterprises, allowing companies to orchestrate complex payment flows, boost performance, and “abstract the complexity of system integrations.”

The company notes that the funding marks one of the largest Series A rounds for a European FinTech so far in 2025, and follows a year in which Payrails processed more than 1 million in daily operations and expanded into 30 new markets across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The new funding round comes a little more than two years after Payrails raised $14.4 million. Clients include global brands like Puma and Just Eat Takeaway.

PYMNTS Intelligence examined some of the payments-related challenges facing large enterprises in the recent report “Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments.

“The ability for large enterprises to disburse funds instantly has become a key strategic priority, especially when demands for immediate payments are high,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.

“For businesses where a large share of ad hoc payments needs to be sent urgently, instant methods are evolving into a vital strategic tool. Enterprises with a high need for urgent ad hoc payments are significantly more inclined to adopt instant payment methods.”

The research found that businesses with heightened, urgent payment needs are five times as likely to employ instant payments to maintain robust vendor relationships.

This necessity goes beyond basic operational efficiency, but it is rooted in the business need to prevent disruptions, ensure timely service or delivery, and, critically, strengthen and protect positive vendor relationships.

The research found several instances in which instant payments address crucial high-urgency demands. For example, the data found that 97% of payments sent to gig workers were deemed urgent.