International

German Travel Booking Firms Prepare For Border Closures

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
German Travel Firms Prepare For Border Closures

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on travel companies all around the world, especially airlines, but other companies with travel-facing businesses are being adversely affected as well, according to a report by Reuters.

Some online startups in Germany are planning to improve their infrastructure and online offerings while they wait out an extremely slow season, with bookings down and borders closing.

GetYourGuide (GYG), a travel company based in Berlin, and Omio, a ticket booking site, said they will upgrade their tech systems so that when travel resumes in earnest, they’ll be ready to handle it.

“In the next couple of weeks, I think we’ll all just go into hibernation mode. We’ll work on our tech, our infrastructure and our supply offering, and make sure we have everything in place for when travel picks up again,” said Johannes Reck, co-founder and CEO of GetYourGuide.

G2G said that booking forecasts are down 50 percent from this time last year, even though the beginning of the year saw a record amount of business.

The company handles bookings of things like walking tours and visits to historical locations. Many people are choosing to find more crowd-free outings, like outdoor settings or places where people don’t usually congregate.

Omio, which books flights, trains and buses, has seen its bookings fall between 30 and 50 percent, and it will be especially affected if borders are closed.

The two businesses have different considerations than airlines, which need to keep planes flying to make money. Omio serves as more of a middleman between travelers and transporters, for example, so its fixed-cost base is smaller.

Boris Radke, an Omio spokesperson, said the company can afford to stop spending on marketing and use this opportunity to improve its search engine optimization.

“The entire European Union might shut its borders for two weeks. We should be able to live with that,” he said.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Coronavirus: Trump Declares State Of Emergency Coronavirus: Trump Declares State Of Emergency
3.8K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Trump Declares State Of Emergency; Airbnb Revises Cancellation Policy

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
3.7K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

Coronavirus Quarantine Consumer Purchases Coronavirus Quarantine Consumer Purchases
3.1K
Coronavirus

Kombucha, Bingeing, Legos And Wine: How We’ll Keep Busy In Quarantine

Slack Stock Tumbles On Underwhelming Outlook Slack Stock Tumbles On Underwhelming Outlook
2.8K
Stock Index

Slack Stock Tumbles On Underwhelming Outlook

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
2.6K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
2.2K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

Bitcoin Experiences Lowest Point In A Year Bitcoin Experiences Lowest Point In A Year
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Drops To Lowest Point In A Year

Bill Gates Quits Microsoft, Berkshire Boards Bill Gates Quits Microsoft, Berkshire Boards
2.1K
Personnel

Bill Gates Quits Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway Boards To Focus On Charity

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem
1.8K
Retail

eCommerce Fraud Presents A $12 Billion Problem

italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice italy, crowdfunding, Factoring, CashInvoice
1.8K
B2B Payments

Italy Factoring Firm CashInvoice Turns To Crowdfunding

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
1.8K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

1.7K
The Weekender

B2B Payments, Biometrics, Amazon Go Tech Top This Week’s News

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
1.6K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Coronavirus, Fed, Lending, Banks, FCC, Telecom, Data Caps, News Coronavirus, Fed, Lending, Banks, FCC, Telecom, Data Caps, News
1.6K
Coronavirus

Fed Asks Banks To Be Lenient With Lending

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
1.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans