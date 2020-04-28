International

Goldman-Backed Startups Jumia, Twiga Team For Kenya Produce Delivery 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
goldman sachs, Venture capital, Twiga, Jumia, produce, eCommerce, delivery, Coronavirus, news

Two African startups backed by Goldman Sachs — the eCommerce platform Jumia and the B2B AgTech startup Twiga Foods — have teamed for produce delivery in Kenya.

Nigeria-based Jumia will pickup Kenya-based Twiga’s fresh produce and make contactless delivery in the region. Payments will be made using Jumia’s JumiaPay app, Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chappatte told TechCrunch in a Tuesday (April 28) report.

“We pulled together the core basics that a family would need for a week or two weeks,” Chappatte said. “It’s 28 kilograms of fruit and vegetables. It’s delivered in an hour and a half and they save 50 percent versus supermarkets.”

The partnership taps the strength of each startup while at the same time giving people a safe and economical way to obtain food during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is making its way through East Africa.

Twiga Foods was co-founded in 2014 by Peter Njonjo and Grant Brooke and sources fresh and processed food from thousands of farmers and food manufacturers. It uses a network of more than 17,000 producers and delivers several times a week to over 8,000 retailers. The startup raised $30 million in a Series B equity round in October.

The eCommerce platform Jumia was co-founded in 2012 by Sacha Poignonnec, Raphael Kofi Afaedor and Tunde Kehinde. It has partnered with over 81,000 local African companies and entrepreneurs and has created more than 5,000 jobs. The company went public in April 2019 and was the first African tech company backed by VC to list on the NYSE.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of Tuesday (April 28), there were 21,388 coronavirus cases in Africa and 877 confirmed deaths. Kenya ranks 13th in coronavirus cases on the continent.

Jumia is also using its platform to deliver information, delivery and supplies as the region fights the coronavirus. The company partnered with vendors such as Reckitt Benckiser to offer contactless delivery of food and other necessities to all areas, including remote and rural locations.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
23.6K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
17.3K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
10.6K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
7.0K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

5.8K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
5.8K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
4.8K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

3.7K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.7K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
3.5K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
3.2K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
3.0K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

digital banking connections digital banking connections
2.7K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Has Connections

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments? Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments?
2.6K
Blockchain

Figure’s Mike Cagney: Stimulus Snafus Show It’s Time For Digital Dollars – And Blockchain