International

India’s Consumers Struggle To Overcome Virus Shutdown

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In heavily coronavirus-ravaged India, the people hit the hardest are those who have only just gotten into the middle class and those below them, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Sales in everything from auto parts to shampoo have declined, WSJ reported, and the tight lockdowns in the country have done little to alleviate the issue. The shutdowns and fears of the virus caused India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by around 20 percent in the quarter ending in June as opposed to last year.

Vivek Kaul, an economist and author writing about the issue of debt in the country, said people have “realized the fragility of their situations and acted accordingly,” and added that he didn’t think economic growth would return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, according to WSJ.

While the economy in India hadn’t been doing great before the pandemic, there was hope that consumers could reverse debt burdens and gain more confidence, WSJ reported. But the virus changed all of that; India now leads the world in documented coronavirus cases, and spending, as such, has been heavily dampened.

Smartphone shipments fell 51 percent year over year in the quarter ending in June, more than double the rate that it happened in the rest of the world, WSJ reported, citing a study from Counterpoint Research. And the company that operates most of India’s McDonald’s locations has seen a 75 percent downfall in sales in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, savings have increased as even those who haven’t experienced economic difficulties expect a downturn, according to WSJ.

The shutdowns hit Indian women especially hard in the economic department, offsetting years of gains made for women in employment in the country. Forty-one percent of women, according to a report from the United Nations, faced a risk of getting their hours cut or losing their jobs entirely, compared to 35 percent of men in the same predicaments.

However, apps like eWe (Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurship) have taken it upon themselves to help with that through aiding women in getting new jobs and training.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.3K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

3.0K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.8K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.7K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

Reliance Industries
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.6K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

2.5K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.5K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.5K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

How The Yacht Industry Is Staying Afloat
2.4K
Retail

Got Yachts? How The Industry Is Staying Afloat In A Pandemic

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.4K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.3K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

Samsung Launches Digital ‘Pay Card’
2.1K
Digital Payments

Samsung Launches Digital Multi-Account ‘Pay Card’

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
2.1K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California