International

Singapore Becomes Hub For Tech Giant Rivalries As Amazon Expands

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Singapore Becomes Hub For Tech Giant Rivalries As Amazon Expands

Amazon is expanding its operations in Singapore as it grapples with growing competition in a city that is fast becoming a hub for Chinese tech giants and others looking to expand across Asia.

The online retail giant is scooping up 90,000 additional square feet of office space in the middle of Singapore’s financial district at the Asia Square Tower 1, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with Amazon’s real estate plans.

Amazon will lease three floors in the tower that had been occupied by Citigroup, which is cutting back on its real estate footprint at the tower as its 10-year lease ends, according to the business news service.

Amazon will move staff into its new suite of offices in the Asia Square Tower early next, per the report.

The world’s largest retailer is also on a hiring binge in Singapore. Amazon is currently hiring for 200 positions in the city, including roles in data analytics, sales, marketing and public relations, and business development.

“Amazon is always in a state of innovation and disruption,” Justin Tang, the head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, told Bloomberg. “Asia is a source of growth for them and they need to be near where their rivals are.”

Amazon’s expansion in Singapore comes as major Chinese tech companies also flock to the booming city-state.

Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and TikTok owner ByteDance have also established sizable presences in Singapore as they look to expand across Asia.

Singapore’s highly developed legal and financial systems are a draw for major companies, with the city also rising in importance as the future of Hong Kong hangs in the balance amid a crackdown on civil liberties in Beijing.

Amazon also recently announced plans to hire an additional 3,500 workers in the United States as it expands tech hubs in six major cities including Dallas, New York and Denver.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Group Fights Back Against Anti-Maskers
7.4K
Retail

Supermarkets Hoard Staples For Holidays, COVID Resurgence

5.2K
B2B Payments

HighRadius, Commerce Bank Expand Partnership

4.9K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Debuts Men's Shopping Service For $4.99 A Month

3.7K
Investments

Stripe Heads Up $12M Funding Round For Payments Processor Startup PayMongo

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
3.0K
Legal

Federal Judge Delays TikTok Ban

2.8K
B2B Payments

Zoovu Partners With BigCommerce To Boost Product Searching

2.7K
Retail

Why Millennials And Gen Z Could Save 2020's Holiday Shopping Season

PPP loan forgiveness application
2.6K
Loans

Report: Not One PPP Loan Has Been Forgiven

2.5K
Merchant Innovation

NEW REPORT: How Voice Assistants Help Win Consumer Spend – And Their Trust

2.3K
1
Economy

When Will The American Consumer Return To Her Pre-Pandemic Routines?

2.0K
Amazon Payments

Amazon One Lets Consumers Pay With Their Hand

2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sets New Record For Days Closed At Over $10K; Conaway Introduces Bill To Make Crypto A Commodity

stimulus
2.0K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Return To The Stimulus Negotiation Table

2.0K
IPO

Poshmark Prepares To IPO

1.9K
SMBs

New US Businesses Up 12 Pct, Highest Since 2007