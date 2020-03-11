With a continuation of its global expansion, small business accounting software maker FreshBooks has rolled out in the United Kingdom. The firm is also rolling out a new set of functions geared toward Biritsh business needs, Accounting Today reported.

The British launch comes after the firm’s recent tie-up with Three UK, the internet service and telecommunications company. FreshBooks is said to be an important partner of Three Means Business of Three UK, which is said to be a mobile offering created to meet the needs of entrepreneurs as well as small business owners.

FreshBooks has been serving the British market for over 10 years; however, recent client growth has inspired the company to put a higher level of focus and investment into the area. FreshBooks rolled out its VAT Return Report last year to assist more owners of small businesses get ready for tax time compliance.

“The U.K. is at the forefront of digital tax compliance, and we’re eager to help small businesses rise to the challenge,” said FreshBooks Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and International Expansion Matt Baker per the report.

“We recognize that government requirements can be onerous and time-consuming for small businesses. We’re confident FreshBooks can help them save time and stay organized, with features specifically tailored to their needs,” Baker said.

In separate news, Sage Intacct is bringing its cloud-based financial management system to the U.K. per news in December. Sage Intacct’s accounting software solutions are cloud-native and flexible, providing automation and advanced functionality. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), professionals and nonprofits can use the platform.

Sage Intacct got its start as accounting software in Canada and was created “by finance professionals for finance professionals” per a past release, adding the company’s cloud-based tools enable both real-time decisions and long-term strategic planning. It is designed to help chief financial officers offer “data-driven, finance-first methodology.”