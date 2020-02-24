Investments

SoftBank’s Second Vision Fund Invests In Two Companies

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SoftBank’s Second Vision Funds Invests In Two Companies

SoftBank’s second Vision Fund has invested in two companies, artificial intelligence company Behavox and healthcare-facing company Karius, according to Reuters.

The fund put $100 million into Behavox, which is based in New York, and $165 million into Karius, which is based in California.

SoftBank has been dealing with losses from its first Vision Fund, which invested in ride-hailing companies and coworking company WeWork.

It reported the second consecutive quarter of losses, which caused CEO Masayoshi Son to tamper down his second fund. Although the capital injections are smaller than is normal by SoftBank standards, the second fund is apparently doubling down on medical companies.

It recently also invested in Roivant Sciences, a drugmaker, and Vir Biotechnology, which is a drug developer focused on infectious diseases.

Karius is a company that blood tests difficult-to-diagnose infections. The company said it would use the money to continue its commercial outreach and fund its clinical research.

“Softbank’s healthcare team is very experienced, and we actually learnt a lot through the diligence process through their questions,” said Karius CEO Mickey Kertesz. “I anticipate they [Softbank’s healthcare team] will add a lot of value beyond the financial resources we have secured.”

Karius is already using its testing in over 100 hospitals. The company uses technology that was previously part of looking at the way cancer progressed to help detect pathogens, like bacteria and fungi.

In Chicago, Lurie Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Bill Muller said the test is used for patients who are at a high-risk for infections that aren’t easy to diagnose by other methods. He said a hospital probably uses the test between five and 10 times a month. Karius said the test costs about $2,000.

Karius is valued at more than $700 million, according to a filing in the state of Delaware, but the company won’t publicly comment on its valuation.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.0K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce
2.6K
Retail

The Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

Order To Eat (OTE) And Restaurant Real Estate Order To Eat (OTE) And Restaurant Real Estate
2.2K
Restaurant innovation

How Order To Eat (OTE) Is Transforming Restaurant Real Estate

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
1.8K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
1.8K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
1.5K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
1.4K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
1.4K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
1.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

Paytm, eToll, India, Fastags, RBI, Uber, Ola, payments, tolls Paytm, eToll, India, Fastags, RBI, Uber, Ola, payments, tolls
1.2K
Payment Methods

Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India 

Fifth Third Fifth Third
1.2K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender