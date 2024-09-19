Capmont Launches $111 Million Fund for B2B Tech Startups

Munich-based venture capital (VC) firm Capmont Technology has reportedly launched a $111 million fund.

The company, which has raised $334 million since its founding in 2016, focuses on B2B tech startups from late seed to the Series B stage, EU Startups reported Thursday (Sept. 19).

“Startups operate in a highly competitive space, but it’s also incredibly collaborative. We aim to offer founders an unmatched network and go above and beyond to help them succeed,” said Dr. Torsten Kreindl, Capmont managing partner.

“It’s not just about deploying capital — we are in it for the long run, introducing founders to decision-makers, potential customers, or stepping in with additional funding when needed.”

According to the report, Capmont is in industries such as supply chain, manufacturing, and IoT, enterprise Software-as-a-Service, robotics and cybersecurity.

Past investments include Konux, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered railway optimization company, and ProGlove, an industrial IoT firm later acquired by Nordic Capital, the report said.

The announcement comes as VC firms are seeing funding pick back up after a lengthy downturn. For example, this week began with reports that the venture outfit Insight Partners was preparing to close a $10 billion-plus fund.

As the Financial Times (FT) reported this fund is only about half the amount the company had originally planned, but still represents a sign that tech investors are returning to the VC space.

The VC market had been on the decline for two years, though recently, investors had come back with firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and Iconiq Growth raising nearly $20 billion. Andreessen Horowitz, announced in April that it had raised $7.2 billion for tech startups, including those in the AI sector. And Iconiq recently closed a $5.75 billion, its largest to date.

Insight won’t close on its fund until early next year but at least $10 billion has been committed, sources told the FT, adding that the final figure could reach around $12 billion.

Also this week, early-stage VC firm Patron announced its second fund had raised $100 million.

“Hundreds of millions of consumers are growing up immersed in platforms like Roblox and Discord, spending the bulk of their online time in these environments as the first truly gaming-native generation,” said Brian Cho, Patron co-founder and general partner.

“We are excited to continue backing visionary founders who are pioneering new experiences for this generation, using gaming as the initial wedge to build venture-scale businesses and reshape how these consumers engage with the internet.”