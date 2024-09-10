Glean Raises $260 Million to Expand Work AI Platform

Glean has raised $260 million in a Series E funding round to accelerate its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, customer acquisition and global expansion of its Work AI platform for enterprises.

This round doubled the company’s valuation to $4.6 billion, up from the $2.2 billion valuation it achieved in a February funding round, Glean said in a Tuesday (Sept. 10) press release.

Glean’s platform is designed to connect and deeply understand an enterprise’s data, people, processes and context; to be intuitive enough for everyone to use; and to be secure enough to be relied upon at work, Glean Co-founder and CEO Arvind Jain said in a Tuesday blog post.

“This is exactly what we’re building at Glean: Work AI for all,” Jain said in the post.

Glean’s Work AI solution began in 2019 as an AI-powered enterprise search engine connected to all of a company’s internal data and has since expanded to include an enterprise AI assistant and a platform to build custom generative AI apps, according to the release.

The company also announced in the release that it has added next-generation prompting to help users of all skill levels adopt AI, and new embedded solutions called Glean Assist for Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud to help support teams serve customers faster and more effectively.

Glean Assist for Zendesk is now available to all customers, while Glean Assist for Salesforce Service Cloud and the next-generation prompting capabilities are currently available in beta before becoming generally available, according to the release.

Glean’s latest funding round was co-led by Altimeter and DST Global, per the release.

Apoorv Agrawal, partner at Altimeter, said in the release: “As the race to implement generative AI at work has continued, we believe Glean sets the standard as a company that’s not only built an incredible technological solution, but also a remarkable business and consistently growing, devoted customer base.”

Rahul Mehta, managing partner at DST Global, said in the release: “Their deep understanding of data, powerful search and RAG technology, and exclusive enterprise focus make them a leader in Work AI, which they’re making useful for everyone at work with new capabilities like next-generation prompting.”

Enterprise AI enhances internal search functionality by analyzing patterns and trends in data, offering recommendations and potentially uncovering valuable insights, Eddie Zhou, head of AI at Glean, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March.

“It’s something that every knowledge worker, everyone who works on a computer, really, can get some value out of,” Zhou said.