Anecdotes Raises $30 Million to Automate Risk and Compliance Tools

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) provider Anecdotes has raised $30 million in new funding.

The new financing, announced Tuesday (April 8), brings the Israeli company’s total Series B funding round to $55 million.

“We’ve always believed that GRC has way more to offer the business than it gets credit for, and that the way to change that is through data,” Yair Kuznitsov, Anecdotes’ co-founder and CEO, wrote on the company’s blog. “With this new funding, we’re doubling down on our mission to help enterprises scale GRC, automate operations, and ensure risk management is both proactive and effective.”

According to the blog post, Anecdotes was born out of frustration with the amount of time GRC teams needed to spend compiling evidence that would soon become outdated. These teams, Kuznitsov argued, were forced to work with “fragmented information, siloed processes, and guesswork, limiting GRC’s potential.

“Enterprise GRC is at a critical inflection point,” he wrote. “Regulatory complexity is increasing, cyber threats are higher than ever, and new technologies create novel risks to mitigate. Yet, most GRC teams still rely on manual, point-in-time and inefficient workflows.”

Anecdotes’ platform, the company said, can automate evidence collection “on an enterprise scale,” notify companies of gaps in their programs as they occur and leverage existing work to help improve their programs.

With the new investment, the company said it is accelerating its development of artificial intelligence (AI) agents and automation to help GRC teams spot gaps, assess risks and take action faster.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, financial industry executives believe that companies have little choice but to employ AI for risk management.

“In 2025, there is pretty much no compliance without AI, because compliance became exponentially harder,” said Alexander Statnikov, co-founder and CEO of Crosswise Risk Management. “Think about all the change management that happens with regulations. Now, states will be stepping in. How do you stay on top of it?”

It’s a similar situation with business product development cycles, he added, which have gotten considerably faster.

“Rather than being a two-year cycle, it’s been a few weeks. Products are being shipped quicker,” Statnikov told PYMNTS. Mix in the complexity of Banking-as-a-Service and handling of third-party risk management, and “this makes AI a necessity for success of compliance.”