Auditoria.AI Raises $38 Million to Grow Agentic AI for Finance

Auditoria.AI raised $38 million in a Series B funding round to grow its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise finance teams.

The company will use the new capital to accelerate its growth, develop new products and expand its global market reach, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 25) press release.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Auditoria.AI as we continue to scale and deliver cutting-edge solutions to equip CFOs and finance teams with the most advanced AI-driven autonomous solutions, helping them drive efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making,” Auditoria.AI CEO and Co-founder Rohit Gupta said in the release.

Auditoria.AI’s agentic AI solutions include SmartCustomer for accounts receivable (AR) and SmartVendor for accounts payable (AP), according to the release.

Both solutions automate repetitive tasks and provide real-time financial insights, the release said.

They support more than 300 languages and currencies, reach markets that collectively account for 80% of global GDP, and have been adopted in industries like healthcare, financial services, retail, technology and consumer hospitality, per the release.

Auditoria.AI’s automation is “secure, intelligent and seamless,” Justin Moore, CEO and founding partner at Innovius Capital, which led the funding round, said in the release.

“In an area often lagging in embracing artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Auditoria is empowering the office of the CFO with agentic AI solutions that drive transformational change, and we are excited to help them build upon this momentum with our investment,” Moore said.

The use of generative AI in finance is growing, with CFOs using the technology for higher impact tasks, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Outlook 2025: CFOs Envision Growing Role for Generative AI in Finance.”

The report found that the percentage of CFOs using GenAI for medium-impact activities jumped from 35% in March to 45% in June. The most common application for GenAI was creating data visualizations and reports, with over 60% of CFOs saying they used the technology for those tasks.

Intuit said in September that it planned to continue rolling out agentic AI capabilities throughout 2025 across its platforms and products, including Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp.

The systems will complete tasks autonomously via specialized AI agents, with human direction and oversight.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.