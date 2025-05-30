Dojo Secures $190 Million to Accelerate Growth of in-Person Commerce Solution

Dojo, a payments technology provider in the United Kingdom, secured a $190 million investment from global growth investment firm Vitruvian Partners to accelerate its growth in the U.K. and expand across Europe.

Dojo offers a cloud-native platform that provides in-person and digital payment solutions together with business funding, booking management software and other value-added services, the company said in a Wednesday (May 28) press release.

Launched in 2021, the company now provides its in-person commerce solution to more than 140,000 businesses in the U.K. and processes between 6 million and 9 million transactions per day, according to the release.

“Our ambition doesn’t stop here,” Dojo Chief Financial Officer Francois Callens said in the release. “Dojo has a large and exciting opportunity ahead, and with the support of Vitruvian, we have the investment to deliver on our plans to scale our growth and enable in-person commerce across Europe.”

Initially serving small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Dojo has increasingly been adding larger enterprises, according to the release.

The company also plans to expand beyond the U.K., starting with Ireland, Italy and Spain, the release said.

Stephen Byrne, partner at Vitruvian Partners, said in the release that its investment will accelerate Dojo’s growth.

“The Dojo team have built next-generation technology that is disrupting card payments and believe they are well positioned to benefit from an ongoing, fundamental shift towards embedded and integrated payments,” Byrne said.

It was reported in December that Dojo signed a new agreement with American Express that helps Dojo’s small business customers in the U.K. accept American Express payments with one unified contract.

“We want to make life easier for our customers while giving them time back to focus on what matters — running their business and delivering a fantastic customer experience,” Dojo Vice President of Payment Nuno Mateus said at the time.

Thirty-eight percent of U.K. in-store shoppers used a phone as part of their latest physical purchase, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.K. Edition.”

The report found that consumers use their phones not just for buying but also for “window shopping,” and mobile screens are becoming the primary interface that influences even physical store visits.

