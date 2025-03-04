Mews Takes in $75 Million to Boost Hospitality Management Platform

Mews says it has raised $75 million to expand its hospitality management platform.

The funding round, announced Tuesday (March 4), was led by Tiger Global, joined by existing investors Kinnevik, Battery Ventures and Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

“Our vision has always been to redefine hospitality with spaces that put people at the heart, and this investment propels us even closer to achieving that goal,” Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, said in a news release.

“There are so many opportunities for AI to enhance both the guest journey and operational efficiencies in an industry that is so data rich. With Tiger Global’s backing, we’re excited to build on the wave of innovation at the intersection of hospitality and AI, with Mews at the center of it.”

Mews says the funding will fuel its geographic expansion, and help accelerate its use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered revenue management capabilities.

The company said it grew at more than 50% last year, processing upwards of $10 billion in payments volume, and generated over $200 million in revenue. Also in 2024, Mews raised an additional $100 million with the help of Vista Credit Partners.

Mews is embracing AI-powered hospitality technology at a time when consumers and travel related businesses are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to plan their trips.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that 52% of customers expect AI to assist with interactions, while 44% believe it will improve guest engagement.

Companies such as Serko and UneeQ are building digital travel agents, such as Zena, which employs natural language processing to provide personalized itineraries, manage bookings and offer 24/7 support.

“Despite these advances, experts caution against overusing AI in customer-facing roles,” PYMNTS wrote. “While generative AI can offer efficiency, it can result in robotic and impersonal interactions, which may alienate customers. It is essential for businesses to integrate AI in a way that enhances human interaction rather than replacing it entirely.”

And AI has its limits in this space. While 56% of travelers would use AI for restaurant suggestions, and 53% for hotel recommendations, the technology may not always have access to the full range of options, particularly for lesser-known destinations, leading to inaccurate or less-than-optimal suggestions.

It is also becoming easier for scammers to exploit AI. Companies such as Booking.com report an increase in travel scams, with criminals using generative AI to craft convincing phishing emails, fake listings and fraudulent websites.