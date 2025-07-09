Moment Raises $36 Million to Automate Fixed Income Investments

Moment has raised $36 million in new funding for its fixed income automation offering.

The company’s Series B round, announced Wednesday (July 9), was led by Index Ventures, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Venrock, Neo and Contrary Capital, and brings Moment’s total funding to $56 million.

According to a news release, the funds will help Moment advance its collaborations with financial institutions, invest in research and development, and expand its team in New York City.

“Demand for fixed-income has exploded, and leading financial institutions are capitalizing on this unique opportunity to seize market share” said Dylan Parker, CEO and co‑founder of Moment. “These firms are partnering with Moment to co-create the future of fixed income – empowering their fixed income teams with a differentiated platform to win new business, unlock eight-figure revenue channels, and genuinely 10x their productivity.”

The release noted that the funding comes at a time of rapid transformation for the fixed income market, with electronic trading surging and financial institutions are increasingly working with FinTechs to modernize legacy infrastructure.

“Despite the market’s scale, most workflows remain incredibly manual: traders juggle multiple screens, portfolio managers exchange sprawling spreadsheets, and critical coordination still happens by phone or chat,” the news release added.

Moment’s platform, the company said, unites trading, research, portfolio optimization, reporting, and risk and compliance into one system, with a layer of automation that lets financial institutions “supercharge” their fixed income teams.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown the way manual processes continue to hinder businesses of all types and sizes. For example, 35% of mid-sized firms say they remain entirely dependent on these processes.

As covered here earlier this year, manual workflows — often centered around things like paper checks and data entry — can lead to inefficiencies and errors, with one study showing human error in manual data entry as a key cause of invoice disputes and payment delays.

“This widespread reliance on manual procedures, especially among small to mid-sized businesses where over 75% still manually chase collections or handle disputes via email, leads to significant operational challenges and cash flow uncertainty,” the report added.

“Despite CFOs increasingly recognizing the value of advanced technologies to reduce payment uncertainty, a significant majority of businesses have not yet fully automated their payment processes,” the report added. “Nevertheless, automating AR processes is presented as a crucial means to improve payment timeliness, reduce costs and accelerate cash flow.”