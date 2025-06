Pelico has raised $40 million to accelerate the growth of its artificial intelligence-powered supply chain orchestration platform for manufacturing operations in North America.

The platform is currently deployed in more than 15 countries, supporting companies that operate more than 1,000 factories worldwide, the firm said in a Wednesday (June 18) press release. Its customers include half of the top 10 aerospace and defense companies.

This funding round brought Pelico’s total funding to $72 million, according to the release.

“We started Pelico in 2019 to solve the dilemma that a single late part can halt a billion-dollar production and limit the ability to innovate,” Pelico founder and CEO Tarik Benabdallah said in the release. “Our AI-powered co-pilot is built to solve this by creating a connected, real-time view of supply chain operations.”

The platform synchronizes teams and processes to eliminate the challenges that are encountered when teams are siloed and supply chains are fragmented, according to the release. It enhances decision-making, collaboration and responses to disruptions.

Companies using the platform have seen, on average, a 40% reduction in parts shortages, a 40% reduction in maintenance and repair operations (MRO) cycle times and a 15% increase in on-time deliveries, the release said.

Larry Bohn, managing director at General Catalyst, which led the funding round, said in the release that supply chain fragmentation is one of the most urgent challenges in global manufacturing.

“We saw [Pelico’s] potential to transform complexity into clarity by turning operational data into fast, actionable insights,” Bohn said. “In today’s turbulent world, ensuring resilient and intelligent supply chains isn’t just a competitive edge — it’s a necessity.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Corcentric collaboration, “Digital Payments: Modernizing Procurement Processes,” found that businesses across the board have upped their investments in technologies that improve the efficiency of their processes for purchasing goods and services.

The report found that among manufacturers, 42% are already investing in upgrading their procurement technology, with another 44% planning to invest in this area.

In an earlier, separate development in this space, Cleo said in February that it acquired DataTrans Solutions (DTS) to build “next-gen procurement automation.”

The company said this acquisition added DTS’ procurement automation capabilities to Cleo’s supply chain orchestration solution.

