Trump Media Applies to Register Trademarks for Financial Services Brand

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) said Thursday (Feb. 6) that it applied to register trademarks for brand names connected to the upcoming launch of its customized exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and customized separately managed accounts (SMAs).

The trademarks include “Truth.Fi Made in America ETF,” “Truth.Fi Made in America SMA,” “Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF,” “Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence SMA,” “Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF” and “Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus SMA,” according to a press release.

The investment vehicles will be launched this year and will be part of the company’s new Truth.Fi brand that covers financial services and financial technology, according to the release. TMTG already operates a social media platform, Truth Social, and a video streaming platform, Truth+.

“We aim to give investors a means to invest in American energy, manufacturing and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market,” TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said in the release. “We’re exploring a range of ways to differentiate our products, including strategies related to bitcoin.”

TMTG will invest up to $250 million to be custodied by Charles Schwab, which will partner with the company to develop the SMAs, the release said.

The company also signed a services agreement and a licensing agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors, which, subject to necessary approvals, will act as the registered investment advisor for the financial vehicles, per the release.

TMTG announced Jan. 29 that it was moving into the financial services and financial technology space with the Truth.Fi platform.

Nunes said at the time in a press release that the launch is “another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of cancellation, censorship, debanking and privacy violations committed by Big Tech and woke corporations.”

On Monday (Feb. 3), TMTG announced that it signed an agreement with payment processing vendor Moov to handle payment processing for Truth Social and Truth+.

The company said the partnership will allow TMTG to monetize aspects of its platforms, offer subscription packages on Truth+ and lay the infrastructure for other potential eCommerce activity.