Mine Raises $14 Million and Launches AI Personal Finance Agent

Mine, a personal finance company for young adults, has raised $14 million in new funding.

The company announced its Series A round Monday (Jan. 26) along with a new name, rebranding from “Fizz,” aimed at reflecting what the company says is a shift from offering credit building to constructing a broader financial wellness platform.

“Your finances should feel like they’re in your hands — not hanging over your head,” Mine Co-founder Scott Smith said in a news release. “The new name represents our commitment to helping young adults truly own their financial lives and build a foundation for their futures.”

The company is also rolling out MoneyGPT, an AI agent that learns a user’s spending habits, understands their goals and offers advice for spending and saving.

According to the release, this agent offers instant custom advice on things like paying off student loans, building credit for the first time, or figuring out how to save for a trip.

“Unlike generic financial tools or general-purpose AI models, MoneyGPT adapts to your spending patterns, anticipates your needs, and proactively offers insights to help you make smarter financial decisions,” the release said.

“MoneyGPT helps you think through the realities of variable income, gig work, and the pressure to balance short-term fun with long-term goals.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence and credit union service organization Velera has found that 62% of Generation Z consumers turn to AI for financial advice. These are digital first consumers who comfortably shift between online and in-person channels.

“They want personalization, real-time guidance and tools that match their habits and values. They also want financial partners who communicate in ways that feel authentic to them,” PYMNTS wrote. “Those preferences are forming earlier than they did for previous generations, and they are forming fast.”

These are also consumers facing increasing financial burdens, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Rising Costs and Financial Pressures Push Consumers to Adapt.”

For example, the report found that more than 80% of Gen Z consumers say healthcare costs place at least a moderate strain on their household budgets, around twice the share of baby boomers who said the same.

And around a third of this group reported borrowing money from friends or family to manage rising costs, compared with much lower rates among older generations.