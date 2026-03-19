Obin AI Raises $7 Million for Agentic Tools for Financial Firms

Obin AI has raised $7 million to develop agentic AI tools for financial institutions.

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“Founded by AI pioneers with deep roots in both Silicon Valley and global finance, Obin AI emerges from stealth with a clear objective to make AI trustworthy at the highest levels of financial decision-making,” the company said in a news release Thursday (March 19).

“While recent advances in agentic systems have demonstrated strong performance in coding and general business tasks, financial institutions face a higher bar. Decisions involving hundreds of millions of dollars require near-perfect accuracy, full auditability and regulatory alignment,” the release added.

The company’s founders include CEO Apoorv Saxena, formerly head of AI for JPMorgan and a veteran of several Google Cloud AI projects. He is joined by Valliappa Lakshmanan, Obin’s chief technology officer, a former Google and Silver Lake executive and author of seven books on artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the news release, Obin AI’s agents let financial institutions expand their capacity, deploy capital faster, and price risk with greater accuracy. The company says it does not see AI as a replacement for human workers, but as a way to do more with greater precision while keeping human judgment in the mix.

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“Unlike platforms that require enterprises to hand over proprietary data into closed ecosystems, Obin AI is built on an open architecture model in which institutions retain full ownership and control of their models, data and intellectual property,” the release said. “The company’s infrastructure is intentionally designed for regulated environments, with every interaction auditable, traceable and aligned to internal governance standards.”

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The company’s funding is happening as agentic AI is moving “beyond experimental pilots and into the operational core of financial institutions,” as PYMNTS wrote last month.

While earlier generative AI tools responded to prompts, agentic systems can plan, reason and execute multistep workflows across systems without much human involvement. Financial institutions are integrating these systems into compliance, treasury, risk and payments infrastructure, indicating a shift from automation pilots to production-grade deployment.

This shift is also resonating within finance departments. The PYMNTS Intelligence study “CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel” shows that 43% of chief financial officers expect agentic AI to have a major impact on dynamic budget reallocation based on real-time cost signals, with another 47% foreseeing a moderate impact.

“Finance leaders are increasingly relying on AI agents to monitor spending, optimize cash flow timing and surface anomalies without waiting for month-end closes,” PYMNTS wrote.