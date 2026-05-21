Variational Raises $50 Million for On-Chain Derivatives Protocol

On-chain derivatives trading protocol Variational has raised $50 million in new funding.

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The company said its Series A round, announced Wednesday (March 20), coincides with the launch of the protocol’s first real-world asset (RWA) markets.

“This initial rollout allows traders to access perpetuals on select commodities alongside their crypto portfolio, laying the groundwork for Variational to route liquidity directly from traditional markets in the coming months,” the company said in a news release.

The release argued that while the crypto industry at large is trying to “bootstrap RWA liquidity from scratch” on isolated central limit order books (CLOBs), Variational offers a “fundamentally different architecture.”

Rather than beginning new order books from scratch for each new market, Variational “aggregates and routes liquidity” from existing traditional and on-chain markets.

By addressing this problem, Variational will let traders access a variety of global assets, from indices and single-name stocks to FX and crypto, all from one account, the news release added.

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Variational launched last January in a private beta and has since processed $200+ billion in trading volume across over 50,000 accounts, accumulated upwards of $750 million in open interest, and shared more than $7 million in rewards with traders.

“You can’t rebuild forty years of traditional market depth from scratch on a crypto order book,” said Lucas Schuermann, CEO of Variational. “Traditional finance solved this problem with the brokerage model—we’re bringing that model on-chain, aggregating RWA liquidity from where it already exists rather than waiting for it to migrate.”

In other digital asset news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that the success of crypto and stablecoin strategies for financial institutions may hinge on how well lenders can communicate with their customers.

“A member asks whether they can move money into a stablecoin wallet. Another wants to know whether crypto transactions are supported. A third has read headlines about new legislation and wants to know what their institution plans to do,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week. “Those conversations land first with employees who have not traditionally owned digital asset relationships.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Digital Currency at the Credit Union: The Gap Between Interest and Access,” created in collaboration with Velera, found that awareness of digital currency offerings is still low among credit union members, even as interest among young consumers continues to rise.

Two-thirds of members surveyed said they were not sure whether their institution supported cryptocurrency activity, while 70% did not know whether stablecoin services are available.

“Those numbers point to an opportunity as much as a challenge,” PYMNTS added.