IPO

China’s JD.com To Sell $4B In IPO Shares

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
China’s JD.com To Sell $4B In IPO Shares

Hong Kong technology company JD.com Inc. plans to sell up to $4.3 billion in shares in what is expected to be among this year’s largest initial public offerings (IPOs) in China, the Financial Times reported.

The online retail giant, which has been compared to a cross between eBay and Amazon, made 133 million shares available to institutional investors on Friday (June 5). It would raise $3.8 billion based on the last closing price of JD.com’s U.S.-listed shares, according to documents seen by the Times. That number could rise to $4.3 billion if bankers execute an option to increase the allotment to meet demand.

JD.com is expected to be listed in Hong Kong on June 18. That’s the same day that the company, Apple’s official Chinese re-seller, will hold its major online shopping festival, called 6.18, by cutting the prices of its phones, PYMNTS reported.

JD.com’s shares are traded on NASDAQ in New York. It is among several Chinese companies planning to return to markets closer to home amid fears of growing U.S.-China hostilities.

The stock sale comes at a time of growing pressure from U.S. lawmakers for greater financial scrutiny of Chinese companies. JD.com’s prospectus said a bill is being considered on Capitol Hill that would delist Chinese companies.

Charlie Li, the outgoing head of the Hong Kong exchange, told the newspaper that a large number of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. would seek to raise money in Hong Kong because of the less friendly atmosphere in the States. 

Still, JD.com faces competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which raised roughly $13 billion through a stock sale in the city last November.

In addition, PYMNTS reported that Pinduoduo, the Chinese eCommerce company, has raised $1.1 billion to finance growth, offer more products and upgrade its shopping experience.

JD.com has named Bank of America Securities, UBS and CITIC Securities as the joint sponsors for the IPO.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
4.0K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

3.3K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
3.3K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

open business new normal sign
3.1K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

digital-payments-rba-australia
3.0K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

2.9K
API

Real-Time Payments’ Real-Time Achilles Heel

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.9K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

2.9K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22

Why Privacy Is Mobile Apps' Next Big Thing
2.7K
Safety and Security

Why ‘Privacy By Design’ Is Mobile Apps’ Next Big Thing

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust
2.7K
B2B Payments

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust

Musk: 'Break Up Amazon' Due To Monopoly Dangers
2.6K
ANTITRUST

Musk: ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Joblessness
2.6K
Economy

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Post-Lockdown Furloughs

Senate
2.6K
Loans

Senate Passes Bill To Extend PPP For SMBs

2.5K
Banking

Monzo To Cut 120 Jobs Due To Pandemic Fallout

2.5K
B2B Payments

DBS Bank India Collab Provides Truck Drivers With Instant Payments