Sam’s Club Picks Mastercard to Power Bonus Offers Program

Mastercard teamed with Sam’s Club to power the retailer’s Cash Bonus Offers program.

The collaboration employs Mastercard’s personalization technology to help Walmart-owned Sam’s Club better communicate appropriate rewards offers to its members, according to a Monday (April 28) press release.

“Consumers today demand relevant, convenient and engaging experiences across channels,” Marie Elizabeth Aloisi, executive vice president for U.S. market development at Mastercard, said in the release. “…With our advanced personalization technology, businesses can boost retention and revenue, while consumers get more value, more efficiently than ever.”

Barb Berg, vice president of membership Sam’s Club, said in the release the program is “a perfect example of how we can expand our data-driven consumer engagement to provide relevant and valuable offers that benefit our members.”

The partnership is happening as retailers embrace the power of personalization, as Narvar Chief Technology Officer Ram Ravichandran said in an interview with PYMNTS earlier this year.

Consumers expect sophistication in their retail experiences, from intuitive chatbots to smart product recommendations to seamless support, Ravichandran said.

“On one hand, meeting these lofty standards requires significant investment in data infrastructure, machine learning capabilities and personalization strategies,” he said. “On the other hand, when executed effectively, hyper-personalized experiences offer substantial benefits: higher customer satisfaction; increased average order values; and stronger brand loyalty over the long term.”

By providing relevant content, tailored promotions and timely support, businesses can deepen customer trust while building a foundation for sustainable growth.

“In essence, customers enjoy frictionless, rewarding interactions, while retailers gain a competitive edge that drives repeat business and positive word-of-mouth in an increasingly crowded marketplace,” Ravichandran said.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Club plans to open 15 stores per year, saying its ability to save its members money is even more relevant in times of uncertainty. The chain expects to gain customers as they look to save money. It also plans to renovate all of its locations in the United States, which number about 600.



