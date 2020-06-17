Mobile Commerce

How We Eat Post-Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
online grocery on smartphone

Online grocery shopping went to the moon from March to May, with PYMNTS’ Navigating COVID-19 series recording a 400 percent increase, equating to $6.6 billion in online spend.

That sudden shift is favoring the giants, at least up to this point. PYMNTS’ June 2020 How We Eat Tracker notes that, “Amazon, Target and Walmart were already well-positioned to adapt to this new digital reality, as they all had robust mobile and online ordering operations long before the pandemic hit. Smaller independent grocers have been forced to scramble to ramp up their digital services as the grocery market migrates online, however.”

Smaller, perhaps less well-capitalized grocery operators are responding to the big three big box grocers with digital initiatives of their own, as all players in the space seek shoppers wherever they’re comfortable transacting, be that in a physical store or via a smartphone app.

Sam’s Club and the Digital Surge

Of the more ambitious rollouts during the great grocery changeover is membership-based warehouse chain Sam’s Club, whose preexisting Scan & Go shopping app experienced a pandemic-fueled surge. Eddie Garcia, senior vice president and chief product officer at Sam’s Club, told PYMNTS, “We’ve seen a strong uptick in member adoption during the pandemic because it gives them the ability to pay for items right from their phones and skip the checkout line. It completely removes the friction and uncertainty of waiting in a checkout line right now.”

Sam’s Club even adapted the app for special use by seniors and other at-risk members over the course of the pandemic, giving them access to concierge services and contactless pickup. “We were able to build the associate-facing app that powers our concierge experience in just six days because we built it on top of our already existing Scan & Go platform,” Garcia told PYMNTS. “That’s the cool thing about technology — if you invest in building platforms the right way, you can accelerate innovation,” he said, adding that nearly 133,000 concierge transactions had been handled by early June.

It’s having the desired effect, with Sam’s Club reporting that eCommerce revenues rose 40 percent in Q1, a number sure to grow as curbside pickup comes to all stores in starting in June. Parent Walmart led online grocery sales in April, commanding half of online grocery sales.

‘Adapt, Pivot and Innovate’

Ready or not, like it or not, grocery shopping has permanently changed. That is now as evident to retail chains as it is to the droves of who are consumers driving the massive shift.

“During the pandemic, the way our members want to shop, how they want to check out and their expectations around safety and service is different than it’s ever been,” Garcia told PYMNTS. “Members are putting a lot of focus on having control over their shopping experiences, so we had to quickly react and provide them more choices to shop how they want.”

These innovations are all tested in the retailer’s Dallas, Texas-based Sam’s Club Now facility, which is expected to crank out cool new member shopping and rewards experiences. “I anticipate technology will continue to be important to our members because they are hyperfocused on speed and safety right now and I don’t think that will go away. Retail was already going through an evolution pre-COVID-19, but the pandemic has accelerated change and pushed retailers to adapt, pivot and innovate,” Garcia told PYMNTS.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
Digital Banking

TikTok’s ByteDance Bids For Singapore Banking License

4.4K
eCommerce

Why Digital’s 3.0 Shift May Take Longer Than We Think

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
3.9K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Visa
3.7K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

3.5K
B2B Payments

From T-Shirts To PPE — What Hanes Learned From Its Supply Chain Pivot

Payment News: Amex Debuts Pay With Bank Transfer
3.4K
International

AmEx Cleared To Process Transactions In China

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
3.1K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
3.1K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
3.0K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

PayPal: Digital Shift Is Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’
2.8K
Retail

PayPal: The Pandemic’s Digital Shift And Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’

2.8K
Mobile Commerce

Sam’s Club On Bringing The Digital Shift To Warehouse Stores

2.7K
Financial Inclusion

Dr. Annamaria Lusardi: FinTech Is Great, But No Substitute For Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

2.7K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
2.3K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small