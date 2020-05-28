Afterpay, which works in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, will help deal with the fallout of the pandemic by asking customers to donate to companies providing clothing and baby-related needs, according to a press release.

Afterpay is partnering with two charities: A Common Thread, which raises money and awareness in the U.S. fashion world; and Baby2Baby, which solicits donations for diapers and other basic necessities for babies around the world.

To donate, users can buy any product using Afterpay, and then check a box to donate $1 toward the charities at the checkout screen.

Afterpay said it will contribute $200,000 toward charities itself, including those organizations, the release states, and it has chosen the two organizations specifically because of their efforts to help various sections of the populace recover from the global pandemic.

A Common Thread was formed by a partnership between Vogue Fashion Fund and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), initially in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now, the charity has pivoted to help those harmed due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the release.

Baby2Baby has donated over 15 million items, such as diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food and more, to families affected. Over the past nine years, the charity has assisted families in domestic violence programs, homeless shelters, foster care and underserved schools, the release states.

Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, co-presidents of Baby2Baby, praised Afterpay’s efforts.

“Their recent donation to our Mother’s Day Instagram Live will go such a long way in supporting our ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, and future contributions from their customers will help us even more as we continue providing basic essentials to some of the most vulnerable families across the country,” the two said in the release.

CFDA President and CEO Stephen Kolb said in the release that the fashion industry is struggling in response to the pandemic, which Afterpay’s donations will help to alleviate.

Afterpay’s BNPL services have seen a huge influx since the pandemic hit, as eCommerce has become the primary mode of shopping and consumers have been holding tighter to their pocketbooks.