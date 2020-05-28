Partnerships / Acquisitions

Afterpay Launches Fundraising Push For 2 Charities

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Afterpay, which works in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, will help deal with the fallout of the pandemic by asking customers to donate to companies providing clothing and baby-related needs, according to a press release.

Afterpay is partnering with two charities: A Common Thread, which raises money and awareness in the U.S. fashion world; and Baby2Baby, which solicits donations for diapers and other basic necessities for babies around the world.

To donate, users can buy any product using Afterpay, and then check a box to donate $1 toward the charities at the checkout screen.

Afterpay said it will contribute $200,000 toward charities itself, including those organizations, the release states, and it has chosen the two organizations specifically because of their efforts to help various sections of the populace recover from the global pandemic.

A Common Thread was formed by a partnership between Vogue Fashion Fund and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), initially in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now, the charity has pivoted to help those harmed due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the release.

Baby2Baby has donated over 15 million items, such as diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food and more, to families affected. Over the past nine years, the charity has assisted families in domestic violence programs, homeless shelters, foster care and underserved schools, the release states.

Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, co-presidents of Baby2Baby, praised Afterpay’s efforts.

“Their recent donation to our Mother’s Day Instagram Live will go such a long way in supporting our ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, and future contributions from their customers will help us even more as we continue providing basic essentials to some of the most vulnerable families across the country,” the two said in the release.

CFDA President and CEO Stephen Kolb said in the release that the fashion industry is struggling in response to the pandemic, which Afterpay’s donations will help to alleviate.

Afterpay’s BNPL services have seen a huge influx since the pandemic hit, as eCommerce has become the primary mode of shopping and consumers have been holding tighter to their pocketbooks.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.2K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.1K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.9K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.2K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.0K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.0K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
2.9K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.9K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

2.8K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.8K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.7K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.7K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.6K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.6K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.6K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic