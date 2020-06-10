To help facilitate global small and medium-sized business (SMB) trade, Morgan Goodwin has linked its EdgeCTP digital trade technology with the WU EDGE system of Western Union Business Solutions. The Scottish technology firm said SMBs receive a platform that lets them compete in international markets with EdgeCTP and WU Edge joined together, according to a Wednesday (June 10) announcement.

“Recent world events have had a huge economic impact so traditional business, models must be replaced. Highly integrated digital trade is here, right now,” Geoff Runcie, managing director of Morgan Goodwin, said in the announcement. “We are delighted to be partnering with Western Union Business Solutions to bring this changed world of trade two exceptional business tools fully connected and integrated, placing foreign exchange and payments right at the heart of the trade transaction.”

EdgeCTP combines a myriad of business produces, including shipping and logistics, sales, and stock and warehouse, among other processes. The company said that its technology, which runs on a software-as-a-service model, is provided on a monthly subscription basis as is the case with a contract for a cell phone.

Western Union Business Solutions Global Head of Channel Partnerships Howard Young said in the announcement, “There are many synergies between Western Union Business Solutions and Morgan Goodwin, not least the EdgeCTP platform integration with the WU EDGE platform to provide [SMBs] with a seamless process and customer experience throughout the international trade journey.”

Morgan Goodwin also noted EdgeCTP can be expanded without much administrative intervention and comes with flexibility.

In separate news, Western Union teamed with Integral for Integral BankFX, a new risk management solution. Western Union was to harness Integral’s system for risk management throughout its Western Union Business Solutions initiative.

BankFX will be linked to the cloud. As a result, Western Union can easily work with its network of 200 nations as well as 130 currencies under its operations.