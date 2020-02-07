Partnerships / Acquisitions

Tinder Owner Looks To Competitor About Possible Takeover

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
match-group-meet-group-online-dating

Match Group Inc., the dating service that owns Tinder, has approached a rival, Meet Group Inc., about a possible takeover, according to Bloomberg.

The decision wasn’t final on Thursday, but Dallas-based Match Group could eventually decide not to go forward with a deal. The sources for this information weren’t revealed as the matter wasn’t public yet.

Dating sites and apps have been feeling the pressure as of late to do bigger deals, as Facebook entered the game last year with its own service. Bumble owner MagicLab got a shake-up last year as Blackstone Group acquired a majority stake.

Match is in the process of being spun off by parent company InterActiveCorp, and meanwhile has acquired a minority stake in personal safety product maker Noonlight as of January.

New Hope, Pennsylvania-based Meet Group’s shares rose 21 percent on Thursday. It was up 17 percent in the very early morning hours, which gave it an overall value of $468 million. Match, meanwhile, rose 4.8 percent, giving it a value of $22.3 billion with stock prices of $79.68.

Match Group has several of the largest dating apps in the world under its umbrella — OKCupid, Hinge and PlentyOfFish are all owned by the company. They missed revenue estimates in the fourth quarter after Apple made it easier for users to cancel their subscriptions to dating apps, they reported recently.

Meet Group’s specialty is live-streaming apps that allow users to communicate with text, and some of the properties under their banner include MeetMe, Growlr and LOVOO. One division of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is also exploring an acquisition of Meet Group, according to Reuters last December.

The world of online dating was shaken up when Facebook entered the fold, and Match’s stock price tanked upon the news. Facebook’s arrival has also caused major players like Tinder to introduce new services, reportedly developing a “Choose Your Own Adventure” game that will let people find matches based on their choices in the game.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans
4.8K
B2B Payments

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans

3.8K
B2B Payments

The JOBS Act Eyes A New Generation Of SMB Investors

credit union credit union
3.2K
B2B Payments

Payrailz Brings Banking As A Service To Credit Unions

C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M For Delivery C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M For Delivery
2.9K
Retail

C-Store Chain Foxtrot Raises $17M To Expand Delivery Options

eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

eBay Is Acquisition Target For NYSE Owner

Visa card Visa card
2.9K
VISA

Report: Visa Eyes Biggest Interchange Fee Revamp In A Decade

federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance, federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance,
2.6K
Bank Regulation

US Banks Tighten Business Loan Underwriting

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix
2.6K
Investments

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.4K
News

Top News In Payments: Central Bank Coin Currency At Least A Decade Away; US Economy Could Lose $10B To Chinese Travel Ban

global eCommerce global eCommerce
2.3K
eCommerce

Taking China’s eCommerce Lessons On The Road

FinTech FinTech
2.0K
Innovation

How FinTechs View Emerging B2B Payment Innovations In 2020

Australian regulators are considering stopping banks from routing “tap and go” card payments through Visa and Mastercard, when retailers could use EFTPOS. Australian regulators are considering stopping banks from routing “tap and go” card payments through Visa and Mastercard, when retailers could use EFTPOS.
2.0K
Payment Methods

Australia’s Central Bank Calls For Switch From Visa, Mastercard To Cheaper EFTPOS

Stripe Powers Digital, In-Store Payments For Lightspeed Retail, Restaurant Customers Stripe Powers Digital, In-Store Payments For Lightspeed Retail, Restaurant Customers
2.0K
Retail

Stripe Powers Digital, In-Store Payments For Lightspeed Retail, Restaurant Customers

2.0K
International

Digital Freight’s Bumpy Road As Virus Spreads, Macro Slows