Square Makes Orders Platform Generally Available to Sellers in US

Square’s new Orders platform is now generally available to sellers in the United States after being completed during the third quarter.

The new order-based infrastructure is designed to help sellers complete a sale “anywhere and anyhow,” the provider of commerce solutions said in a Tuesday (Oct. 8) press release.

The commerce platform’s payments and ordering capabilities include Pre-Auth and Bar Tabs for sellers of all sizes, according to the release.

“With the Orders platform, Square will be able to provide more checkout flexibility to sellers — whether their customers are seeking to order ahead, open a bar tab or set up a subscription, sellers using Square will be able to offer more options to capture sales across their businesses,” Saumil Mehta, head of product at Square, said in the release.

The launch of the new Orders platform is the latest in a series of new products, integrations and partnerships announced by Square in recent months.

In July, the company launched a partnership with foodservice distributor US Foods, saying that Square’s solutions for food and beverage businesses will be available to US Foods’ thousands of customers across the U.S.

These tools aim to help modernize restaurant operations, drive traffic and simplify staffing.

“As the foodservice industry evolves and competitive pressures increase, this collaboration with US Foods will accelerate restaurants’ ability to adopt Square’s truly differentiated technology designed to help them grow and succeed,” the companies said in a news release announcing the partnership.

In July, Square began offering Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in France, enabling businesses to use an iPhone to accept in-person payments with Apple’s Tap to Pay contactless technology.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone helps reduce some of the barriers to entry for new businesses and allows existing merchants to create new ways to sell with nothing more than their iPhone and Square software,” Mehta said in a press release. “They can set up in minutes and make sales in seconds.”

In May, Square formed several new integrations and partnerships with organizations serving food and beverage (F&B) companies. The company added the new integrated solutions to its App Marketplace.