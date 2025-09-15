How Instant Payouts Become Loyalty’s Secret Weapon

They came for the speed, but they stayed for the habit. In “Beyond Speed: The Case for Instant Payout Adoption and Stickiness,” PYMNTS Intelligence, in collaboration with Ingo Payments, reveals a hidden behavioral shift reshaping how United States consumers interact with disbursements. In a world obsessed with real-time everything, this report uncovers how instant payments have quietly evolved from a simple feature for convenience into a loyalty engine, with major implications for banks, platforms and every company that sends money to consumers.

What you’ll learn in “Beyond Speed: The Case for Instant Payout Adoption and Stickiness:”

Why behavior, not just technology, is driving the payout revolution.

Consumers aren’t just opting for speed. They’re forming habits that reset their expectations. The real power of instant isn’t about minutes; it’s about mindshare.

How loyalty is hiding in the payout method itself.

From gig workers to Generation Z, users who try instant payouts are returning to it again and again.

This report reveals the payout rails that build the strongest user retention and the consumer segments that are leading the instant adoption curve. The surprising generational data shows who’s converting fastest, and why. Learn how different payout types trigger stickiness across key income profiles.

This isn’t just about sending money faster. It’s about owning the experience that brings users back. Get the data, the insights and the strategy.

Download your copy now and get ahead of the payout curve.

About the report

“Beyond Speed: The Case for Instant Payout Adoption and Stickiness” is based on a survey of 4,054 adult U.S. consumers, including 2,237 disbursement recipients. It was conducted from May 2, 2025, to May 29, 2025. The report examines behaviors and preferences surrounding instant payment use by disbursement recipients. Our sample contains 51.0% of female respondents. The average age was 47.6 years, and 40.4% have annual household incomes of more than $100K.