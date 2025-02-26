i2c to Help Clients Deploy Mastercard One Credential

Banking and payments technology provider i2c said Wednesday (Feb. 26) that it signed on to be one of the first issuing processing partners for the recently announced Mastercard One Credential, a single, digitally connected credential that allows consumers to select a payment option to use for each transaction.

With i2c’s global platform that includes debit, credit and buy now, pay later (BNPL), its clients will be able to deploy One Credential rapidly in any country, the company said in a press release.

Issuers that adopt Mastercard One Credential early will lead the way, i2c CEO and founder Amir Wain said in the release.

“The real advantage for issuers lies in preparing payment infrastructure now — before these capabilities become the industry standard,” Wain said. “By offering a seamless, personalized payment experience, issuers can foster deeper customer relationships, drive higher transaction volumes, and stay ahead in a market where choice and convenience are paramount.”

The agreement to become an issuing processing partner for One Credential builds upon an existing 20-year partnership between i2c and Mastercard, according to the release. In another addition to that collaboration, i2c was recently named a processing partner for Mastercard’s Product Express FinTech enablement program.

“Together, we are united in our mission to provide payment flexibility to both consumers and issuers,” Mastercard Chief Consumer Product Officer Bunita Sawhney said in the release.

Mastercard said Feb. 19 that it had begun rolling out One Credential, with the product already live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with digital banking platform Wio Bank and with other key customers and partners committed to bringing the digitally connected credential to consumers.

The company said One Credential lets consumers choose debit, installments, prepaid or credit by setting their payment preferences online or in an app, based on transaction type and time.

Mastercard also plans to roll out One Credential for small businesses, allowing them more choice of how to pay.

For the issuing banks, One Credential enables them to offer a tool that gives customers clarity and transparency into their financial journeys and planning their financial futures with a credential that “can grow with them across their life stages,” Sawhney told PYMNTS in an interview posted Tuesday (Feb. 25).

“This is a great way for consumers to have a healthy interaction with debit and credit products,” Sawhney said.