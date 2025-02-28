Temu Partners With Nuvei to Expand Access to Local Payment Methods

Global online marketplace Temu has partnered with Canadian FinTech company Nuvei to provide Temu customers worldwide with greater access to local payment methods.

With this integration, Temu customers can pay using local payment methods like Konbini, au Pay and Payeasy in Japan; MBWay, Blik and P24 in Poland; Bancontact in Belgium; iDeal in the Netherlands; and MBWay and Multibanco in Portugal, the companies said in a Friday (Feb. 28) press release.

Later this year, the integration will expand to include payment options in Colombia, Chile and Canada, according to the release.

“Proving localized payment options is an important part of improving convenience for customers, and we are always looking for ways to optimize our payment processes to meet the needs of different markets,” a Temu spokesperson said in the release.

Nuvei connects businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, offering local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, per the release.

“By offering hyper-localized payment experiences on a global scale, we’re enabling international eCommerce giants like Temu to develop deeper relationships with their customers through payments, wherever they are and however they want to pay,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

Nuvei became the latest payments service provider to be integrated into Outpayce’s Xchange Payment Platform (XPP), which serves travel merchants, in January.

With this partnership, travel merchants using XPP can access Nuvei’s payment capabilities to process transactions across geographies.

Nuvei also joined forces with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a B2B tech provider for the online gaming sector, in January.

This partnership is designed to let gaming operators optimize their payments functionality via their existing integration with GiG’s CoreX player account management platform.

In October, Nuvei announced a partnership with open software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce that it said would globally enable customized payment solutions that were previously only available to large enterprise companies.

The integration of the Nuvei for Platforms solution and BigCommerce is aimed at offering omnichannel payment processing for BigCommerce’s clientele across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, bridging online and in-store transactions via a single payment processing partner.