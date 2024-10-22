Nuvei Teams Up With BigCommerce on Customized Payment Solutions

Canadian FinTech Nuvei has announced a partnership with open software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce that it says will globally enable customizable payment solutions that were previously only available to large enterprise companies.

According to a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 22), the integration of the Nuvei for Platforms solution and BigCommerce is aimed at offering omnichannel payment processing for BigCommerce’s clientele across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, bridging online and in-store transactions. The goal is to facilitate seamless transactions for businesses operating both online and in physical stores through a single payment processing partner.

The suite of transaction processing capabilities includes payment acceptance, preauthorization, refund management, advanced 3DS2 technology, multicurrency support, and embedded checkout integration, the press release said.

The solution allows retailers to cater to a wider range of customer preferences by accessing alternative payment methods, centralized payment management, and make bank-agnostic fast settlements for quick access to revenue through same-day or next-day funding, the press release said.

Similar FinTech-related partnerships have also provided expanded and unified omnichannel payment solutions. In August, Revolut Business’s Payment Gateway became compatible with the BigCommerce platform, making online businesses’ payment processing smoother and enabling them to offer their customers a seamless checkout experience.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect businesses to their customers more deeply through payments, offering tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of eCommerce businesses that are focused on scaling their business,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

“By combining Nuvei’s expertise in unified payment solutions with BigCommerce’s robust platform, we’re providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in both digital and physical marketplaces,” he said.

BigCommerce’s vice president and general manager for the Asia-Pacific region, Shannon Ingrey, commented in the release that the partnership will empower brands and retailers to “sell more and grow faster.”

According to Nuvei, the partnership reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in the eCommerce SaaS market. In September it unveiled several new features and enhancements for Nuvei for Platforms.