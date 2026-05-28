Payments Modernization Now Runs on Partnerships
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Maverick Payments’ Guy DiMaggio
Guy DiMaggio is SVP of operations and strategy at Maverick Payments, a leading full service payments provider. In this role, he drives operational execution and strategic initiatives that power Maverick’s unified, white label payments platform, enabling ISOs, ISVs and FIs to scale efficiently. Maverick’s multi-processor and sponsor bank relationships provide the flexibility to support a broad range of merchant verticals, enabling partners to bring merchants live faster, win more opportunities and grow with speed and simplicity.