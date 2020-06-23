Payments Innovation

7-Eleven Pumps Up Rewards Program With Contactless Payments

7-Eleven Offers Rewards With Contactless Paying

The Texas-based 7-Eleven is hoping that combining contactless payment options, its 7Rewards loyalty program and added “Fuel Loyalty” savings at the pump will help drive a boost in sales as the summer vacation season heats up.

At this point, the range of the fuel loyalty program is limited to the Orlando, Florida and Woodbridge, Virginia areas, along with north Texas.

The company said in a press release that, with some limitations, “customers who use the program will receive a discount of 11 cents per gallon on the first seven fill-ups on all fuel grades, after which members will receive a 3-cent-per-gallon discount on all fuel grades. The per-gallon discount will automatically show on the pump display.”

The company said the fuel discount is only available “via the 7Rewards loyalty program, which is found in the 7-Eleven app.” The company said the 7Rewards program allows its 33 million members to earn and redeem points on most in-store purchases and provides access to special discounts.

“Adding fuel savings takes the 7Rewards loyalty program to the next level,” said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Tarang Sethia. “Fuel loyalty offers value with an elevated experience that allows customers to pump, pay and be on their way, all without taking out their wallet.”

This new setup will now wed fuel discounts with a “contactless payment experience.” At the same time, those who aren’t interested in the contactless setup could simply type in a “7Rewards verified phone number at the pump to get the fuel rewards,” he said.

As 7-Eleven looks to the evolving retail environment, it is also eyeing the concept of a cashierless store. Earlier this year, the company rolled out an example of a future 700-square-foot store for employees at its Irving, Texas headquarters.

“Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customer expectations are driving the evolution,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Our team is dedicated to continuing 7-Eleven’s legacy of innovation with industry-leading digital solutions. Most recently, that has included our award-winning 7Rewards loyalty platform.”

