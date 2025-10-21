Embedded Finance Crosses the Tipping Point

Embedded finance is no longer a trend. It’s the next competitive frontier.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

A new PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Green Dot reveals that nearly every major company has already embedded financial services into their platforms to deepen customer engagement, strengthen loyalty and accelerate growth. Yet even as 93% of firms say the payoff outweighs the pain, most are racing to upgrade within the year, transforming embedded finance from a convenience into a strategic imperative.

In this report, you’ll learn:

How embedded finance became universal—and indispensable. Ninety-nine percent of firms surveyed now offer at least one embedded financial capability, and nearly half cite stronger customer relationships as the main reason for doing so.

Ninety-nine percent of firms surveyed now offer at least one embedded financial capability, and nearly half cite stronger customer relationships as the main reason for doing so. Why the right partnerships define the winners. Most companies outsource their embedded finance solutions, with trust, transparency and alignment—not cost—emerging as the top decision factors for long-term success.

Most companies outsource their embedded finance solutions, with trust, transparency and alignment—not cost—emerging as the top decision factors for long-term success. Where the next wave of innovation will hit. With nearly all companies planning to boost investment and three in four preparing upgrades within 12 months, embedded payroll, payments and banking are poised to redefine customer experience and operational agility.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Companies that delay implementation risk being outpaced by competitors who treat embedded finance as a core growth engine, not an experiment. The next wave of winners will be those who embed smarter, faster and with the right partners.

Download your copy of “Embedded Finance as a Strategic Initiative” now and see how leading firms are transforming financial integration into their most powerful growth strategy yet.

Download the Report Embedded Finance as a Strategic Initiative By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and consent to the sharing of your information with our sponsors, where applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Sponsors may use this information to contact you directly. You may update your preferences or withdraw your consent at any time. Δ

Inside “Embedded Finance as a Strategic Initiative”

“Embedded Finance as a Strategic Initiative,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Green Dot collaboration, is based on a survey of 515 senior leaders at U.S. companies from the following industries: financial services (including banks, FinTech, neobanks, financial service centers, lenders, banking-as-a-service, wealth management, payments and cryptocurrency), technology (business software providers including consumer technology, gig economy technology, risk and compliance, cybersecurity, digital identity, data analytics, AI and blockchain), enterprise or HR software and retailers or merchants (including online only). Ninety-seven percent of companies surveyed generate annual revenues between $10 million and $2 billion. Less than 6% of the overall sample has less than $50 million in revenue. Eligible respondents were director level or above (e.g., CEO, CFO, COO), employed at companies with 100 or more employees and directly involved in finance or embedded finance operations, strategy or implementation. The study was conducted from Aug. 21, 2025, to Sept. 10, 2025.