HSBC Adds Cash Concentration Solution to Growing Range of Tools for Treasurers

HSBC launched a cash concentration solution that enables clients to optimize liquidity globally and in real time and gain greater flexibility and control over cash resources.

The On-Demand Cash Concentration (ODCC) solution is integrated into HSBC’s digital platforms and works via their self-service portal, the bank said in a Tuesday (Sept. 30) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

ODCC joins some other tools for treasurers that were recently rolled out by HSBC.

The bank introduced a new Seven-Day Cash Concentration Solution in March in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, according to the release. This tool enables treasurers to automate their in-country liquidity management every day, including weekends and holidays.

Another tool launched by HSBC is its Tokenised Deposit Service (TDS), which is a blockchain-based solution that allows corporate clients to move several currencies in real time with instant settlement, the release said.

The TDS service made its first U.S. dollar cross-border transaction between Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this month and was then extended to domestic payments in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg, per the release. It supports transactions in pounds, euros and U.S. dollars.

When announcing the expansion of TDS to include cross-border transactions, HSBC Head of Global Payments Solutions Manish Kohli said in a Sept. 22 press release: “Tokenized deposits represent a major step forward in the future of transaction banking and open new opportunities for our clients.”

HSBC has been adding these advanced liquidity solutions at a time when treasurers are increasingly embracing innovative payment models and digital assets to help them bolster their firms’ efficiency, resilience and growth, according to the Tuesday press release.

“Treasurers are no longer simply guardians of cash; they are becoming strategic leaders shaping the direction of their organizations,” Kohli said in the release. “Digitization, automation and real-time liquidity tools are transforming treasury into a growth enabler, unlocking efficiency, reducing risk and providing the agility businesses need to thrive.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Why Treasurers’ Influence Matters” found that companies with treasurers who have greater influence and integration into business operations reap many benefits, including more predictable cash flows and greater agility in responding to market conditions.