Marketplaces Go Global in Pursuit of $20 Trillion Payments Opportunity

Marketplaces have transformed the global economy, creating ecosystems where buyers and sellers converge in the digital universe. But as they evolve, so must the infrastructure that supports them.

“Marketplaces are expanding beyond traditional eCommerce,” David Maret, senior partnership and customer success manager at Nuvei, told PYMNTS. “With that, payment expectations are evolving as well. There’s a bigger demand for faster payouts, streamlined seller onboarding, and, above all, local or multicurrency support.”

Marketplaces looking for a bigger piece of the pie by going global must navigate a labyrinth of regulatory requirements, fraud risks and cross-border payment complexities. In a world where consumer preferences vary significantly by region, marketplaces must cater to diverse payment demands.

Maret said that Nuvei itself supports over 700 alternative payment methods (APMs), a number that continues to grow.

Businesses today aren’t just adding more payment methods — they’re optimizing them. The right mix of APMs isn’t just about offering choices; it’s about maximizing acceptance, minimizing fraud, and ensuring compliance across jurisdictions, Maret said, adding that’s why Nuvei focuses on enabling localized payment solutions that align with how customers prefer to pay in each region.

Navigating Complexity

Against this global backdrop, payment security is no longer just about encryption and tokenization. Ensuring effective and secure payments requires solutions like advanced artificial intelligence (AI) fraud detection and regulatory compliance tailored to each jurisdiction.

As regulatory environments shift, companies must navigate country-specific laws that can impact payment operations. Payment providers that offer built-in compliance can help marketplaces scale while reducing regulatory risks.

“At Nuvei, we take a compliance-first approach, ensuring that our solutions cover KYB [know your business] and KYC [know your customer] requirements, onboarding procedures, payout structures and regulatory risk management,” Maret said.

As more marketplaces expand globally, compliance challenges are intensifying — from adapting to country-specific regulations to managing fraud risks and payout structures. Without the right compliance, scaling across regions can become a major roadblock.

“In the past, you would buy a new bike from a Dutch seller through a Dutch marketplace,” Maret said. “Now, platforms like Buycycle allow a seller in Austria to ship to a customer in the Netherlands, effectively erasing borders [and significantly increasing marketplace inventory]”

Marketplaces benefit from globalization in multiple ways. Increased supply leads to better pricing and wider selection, while regional price differences allow businesses to maximize margins. However, expanding internationally requires sophisticated payment solutions that can handle different currencies, tax structures and compliance regulations.

“Compliance is a major challenge for many marketplaces,” Maret said, adding that with businesses focusing primarily on sales and customer acquisition, regulatory requirements can often take a back seat.

“Our acquisition of Payout in October, now rebranded as Nuvei for Platforms, has strengthened our ability to provide expert guidance on complex payment structures tailored for marketplace growth,” he said.

$20 Trillion Opportunity

Digital payments are set to reach an estimated $20 trillion globally this year, a staggering number that underscores the significance of innovation in the payments space. Offering APMs is just one piece of the puzzle for marketplaces. By implementing AI and data-driven strategies, marketplaces can streamline user experiences, reduce fraud and improve compliance. With 84% of eCommerce businesses placing AI as their top priority, its role in optimizing operations and securing transactions has never been more critical.

“AI touches so many elements,” Maret said. “From better understanding reporting insights to optimizing user preferences and regulatory compliance, AI plays a crucial role in modern payment systems.”

The future of marketplaces is linked to the evolution of payment systems. Consumers demand seamless, flexible and secure transactions, and businesses must adapt to stay ahead.

“Marketplaces that leverage the right payment solutions and innovations will be the ones that scale successfully, optimize conversions and capitalize on the $20 trillion digital payments opportunity ahead,” Maret said.