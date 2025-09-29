New SaaS Security Framework Boosts Embedded Payments

Highlights
SaaS is evolving from enabling payments to becoming payments platforms, opening new revenue, stickiness and use cases.
Moves by FIS and others show how legacy incumbents are pushing core financial functions into cloud-native SaaS models.
The CSA’s new SaaS Security Capability Framework (SSCF) offers a practical, product-level security baseline that can build trust and accelerate adoption of financial SaaS.
The power of software as a service (SaaS) in finance lies in turning software into a composable, live payments engine that lives inside other systems, enabling finance less as a module and more as an embedded, dynamic utility.