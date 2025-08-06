Stax CEO Says Forget Payments and Focus on the Customer

Highlights
StaxPayments CEO Paulette Rowe said AI is a fundamental innovation that will reshape payments and commerce by enabling deeper technology and cultural integration with SaaS companies.
Owning the end-to-end payment experience helps Stax engage in co-creation with customers, including joint hackathons, to explore new use cases and address new, one-to-one payment use cases.
Focusing on vertically tailored solutions for specific sectors personalizes offerings for SaaS companies without them needing to become payment specialists themselves.
Watch more: Stax CEO: Forget Payments and Focus on the Customer