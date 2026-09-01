Jackson Hole and G20 Map a Future of 24/7 Payments and AI

Highlights
Cross-border payments are moving toward links among domestic and regional systems as attention moves beyond domestic transaction speed.
Tokenized finance is raising practical questions about 24/7 central-bank settlement and where banks hold the liquidity to support it.
AI could expand digitally delivered cross-border trade while businesses are still pressing providers for faster international settlement.
A financial market that trades around the clock can’t wait until the next banking day to settle. A business selling digital services overseas has a different problem: the product can cross the border more easily than the payment.