Merchants Start Chasing High Approvals Instead of Low Fees

Highlights
Payments are now seen as revenue drivers, not just cost centers, with merchants prioritizing approval rates and reliability.
Infrastructure is shifting to always-on, vertically integrated systems that reduce intermediaries and use tools like tokenization and real-time updates to prevent declines and protect revenue.
Processors and card networks are evolving into tech platforms, using data, modular integrations and AI to optimize routing, approvals and overall performance in real time.
Watch more: Need to Know With North’s Suril Patel
Suril Patel is the senior director of product management, EPX, at North.