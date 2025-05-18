Clover Debuts Point-of-Sale Offering for High-End Restaurants

Fiserv-owned point-of-sale (POS) solution Clover has introduced a hospitality product for the restaurant sector.

Clover Hospitality by BentoBox, announced Saturday (May 17) at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, is a customized POS system for upper-market restaurants, combining software, hardware and payment technology.

The company said the tool is designed to streamline back-of-house operations and provide front-of-house notifications for a more seamless process with seating and turning tables, coming at a time when diners are increasingly valuing experience over price.

“We believe that the right technology can propel restaurants forward, allowing them to take day-to-day challenges in stride,” Krystle Mobayeni, senior vice president, head of restaurants at Fiserv, said in a news release.

“Whether it’s reducing check wait times, optimizing labor and table turns, or ensuring consistent connectivity, Clover Hospitality provides an all-in-one solution empowering both diners and restaurateurs to have a seamless, elevated experience.”

The release said Clover Hospitality technology includes omnicommerce capabilities from BentoBox, which Fiserv acquired in 2021, letting restaurants expand their online presence, diversify revenue, and engage with diners while boosting efficiency through avenues like websites, ordering, reservations and marketing tools

“With this launch, Clover is now able to support a broader range of restaurants, from small neighborhood spots to the world’s most distinguished dining experiences,” the release added.

The new product rollout is happening as POS technology “has been evolving to support the aspiration that commerce can happen pretty much anywhere on the premises, in the aisle or at the table (and with no cash changing hands),” as PYMNTS wrote last month.

“Handheld devices and tablets, even smartphones, become the conduits of data that, in turn, offer embedded financing and a broad range of payment options that can boost sales conversions and also encourage repeat business,” that report added.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has found that nearly 80% of consumers want to use their preferred payment methods, with installment and buy now, pay later options top of mind.

Additional PYMNTS Intelligence research, conducted in tandem with Discover Global Network, shows high demand for SoftPOS, which enables tap-on-mobile and tap-to-pay options.

Fiserv’s most recent earnings show that substantial growth is still in play over the long term for POS, particularly for smaller merchants. Speaking during an earnings call, the company’s management noted that in the past few months, Clover has been rolled out in Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and Belgium, bringing the number of “Clover countries” to 13.



