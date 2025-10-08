New Oversight Rulemaking Aims to Balance Bank Safety and Innovation

Highlights
The OCC and FDIC jointly proposed to define “unsafe or unsound practices” and standardize how examiners issue “matters requiring attention.”
The rule aims to focus oversight on material financial risks, including cyber and liquidity risks, rather than procedural issues.
The proposal could streamline supervision and open the door for more balanced innovation partnerships between banks and FinTechs.
Federal regulators are overhauling how they determine when a bank crosses the line from prudent to “unsafe.”