Senate Sets Dueling January Markups for High-Stakes Crypto Market Regulation

Highlights
Two Senate committees will hold synchronized Jan. 15 markups on crypto market structure legislation, accelerating efforts to reconcile SEC and CFTC oversight and move a unified bill toward a floor vote.
The ongoing debate hinges on unresolved issues like DeFi liability, regulatory jurisdiction and whether stablecoins can offer yield, balancing innovation against banking and investor-protection concerns.
Clear federal rules could significantly expand corporate and institutional crypto adoption by giving CFOs and treasurers regulatory predictability.
This January is crunch time for the Senate on cryptocurrency market regulation efforts.