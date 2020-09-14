Amazon Seeks 100K Workers For Operations Roles

As it plans to bring 100 new operations facilities online in September, Amazon announced on Monday (Sept. 14) that it is hiring for 100,000 new regular positions across the U.S. and Canada, in addition to 33,000 infrastructure and corporate positions announced in the prior week.

The positions offer a beginning hourly wage of at least $15 per hour, and the eCommerce retailer is providing sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 to new hires in some cities, according to the announcement.

Amazon said it provides full-time workers with benefits such as different kinds of insurance from the first day, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, a retirement plan with a 50 percent match, and a “Career Choice” initiative that prepays 95 percent of tuition for classes in “high-demand fields.”

The eCommerce retailer indicated that it has opened more than 75 new facilities, including regional air hubs, sortation centers and delivery stations, in the U.S. and Canada this year. It has also directly developed over 600,000 employment positions domestically throughout operations locations and company offices.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations and other sites,” Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said in the announcement. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network."

In separate news, Amazon plans to expand its “tech hubs” in six cities and to fulfill “3,500 new tech and corporate jobs” throughout the country. The six targeted cities – Detroit, Dallas, New York, Denver, San Diego and Phoenix – were to be part of an investment of over $1.4 billion. Teams in the cities were to help different businesses throughout the company, such as Amazon Fashion, Amazon Advertising, Alexa and Amazon Fresh.

The news comes as COVID-19 has triggered a jump in Amazon's sales, with its Q2 results seeing revenues and profits nearly double even as it spent over $9 billion on capital improvement initiatives.