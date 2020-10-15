Automotive Market Continues Comeback

In a roundup of today’s top retail stories: The automotive market continues its comeback with a digital spin, conversational commerce is the next big pandemic-fueled trend, and Tiffany said that its preliminary sales results for August and September 2020 are positive.
Automotive Continues Comeback Leading With Digital-First Tools
Although consumer shopping behaviors are changing, the automotive market continues its comeback, with the digital-first economy playing a lead role. While the comeback has not yet resulted in higher new vehicle sales, Comscore reported this week that online new vehicle shopper interest has rebounded from its lowest point during the pandemic.
Conversational Commerce Finds Its Voice in Digital Retail
Although it’s hardly a new concept, conversational commerce is seeing a pandemic-driven surge as a result of this informational urgency. Voice commerce may grab more headlines due to the presence of Google, Apple and Amazon, but conversational commerce – its younger cousin – is finding its own way as the information superhighway to a purchase.
Tiffany Upbeat on Sales, Operating Earnings Amid COVID-19 Comeback
Tiffany & Co. said that preliminary results for August and September 2020 are positive, even as its “worldwide net sales for the two-month period declined slightly from the comparable period in 2019,” according to a news release. The company said that “positive sales trends are continuing in October.”
