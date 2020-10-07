Retail

Today In Retail News: Black Friday Could Have Shades Of Gray; Taco Bell Goes Into eGifting

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Retail News: Black Friday, Taco Bell

In today's top retail stores, Black Friday is likely to look very different this year, Taco Bell is launching an eGifting service and Walmart is debuting an insurance brokerage service.

Black Friday Heads Toward Shades Of Gray

It will still be an important day on the retail calendar, but the slew of shopping occasions in October and November will take the starch out of Black Friday. There are other reasons, based on PYMNTS data, that show why Black Friday may be more of a hazy shade of gray this year. But the smart money says Black Friday will still happen in some shape or form.

Taco Bell Continues Digital Shift With eGifting Platform

Taco Bell continues to embrace the digital-first economy with a new eGifting service called “Taco Gifter.” Launched on National Taco Day (Oct. 4), the service gives its customers an opportunity to gift tacos, and is built for holiday giving as well as social participation. The gifting platform follows the June launch of Taco Bell Rewards, which also leveraged digital platforms.

The iPhone vs. Prime Day — and the Battle for the Forward-Shifted Holiday Season

It seems the wait for the first official look at the iPhone12 is nearly over. Apple is expected to release the iPhone 12 at the “Hi, Speed” event next week on Oct. 13. The announcement in 2020 is a bit late, as Apple’s new flagship phone is normally announced at its September event, but this year production delays created by COVID-19 pushed back the iPhone’s announcement to its own separate event.

Walmart's New Insurance Brokerage to Sell Medicare Plans

As it expands upon its efforts to provide health services, Walmart is rolling out licensed insurance brokerage Walmart Insurance Services, LLC. The entity will start selling Medicare insurance plans during 2020’s annual enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, according to an announcement.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.9K
Investments

More Private Equity Managers Turning To NAV Credit Facilities

2.8K
Restaurant innovation

MOOYAH On Weathering The Pandemic With Curbside Pickup, Bulk Food Sales

2.5K
B2B Payments

BlackLine Acquires Rimilia To Boost AI-Powered AR

2.4K
Apple

Apple Updates Website With Phil Schiller’s Replacement

2.3K
B2B Payments

Crafting The Better B2B ‘Customer’ Experience

2.2K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Collaborative Commerce Is B2B Payments' Next Act

2.2K
B2B Payments

Factoring Lands In The Mix Of Firms' Late Payments Strategies

2.1K
B2B Payments

Cyberattackers Turn To Payments Fraud, Ransomware As Tech Firms Fight Back

2.1K
AML

Report: Helping Online SMBs Bridge The AML Compliance Knowledge Gap

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
2.1K
B2B Payments

Moving The Business Payments Focus From Price To Process

2.1K
Big Data

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Aims To Have Big Tech Share Data With Smaller Competitors; Banks Oppose Potential Big Tech Banking Charters

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology
2.1K
Retail

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology

2.1K
B2B Payments

Embedded Financing Helps Asia’s SMBs Weather Cash Flow Challenges

Monese Adopts Thought Machine’s Vault Platform
2.0K
Digital Banking

Monese Adopts Thought Machine’s Vault Cloud Banking Platform

2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Drops To 23-Month Low; Bitcoin Use Up In Egypt