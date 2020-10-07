Today In Retail News: Black Friday, Taco Bell

In today's top retail stores, Black Friday is likely to look very different this year, Taco Bell is launching an eGifting service and Walmart is debuting an insurance brokerage service.

Black Friday Heads Toward Shades Of Gray

It will still be an important day on the retail calendar, but the slew of shopping occasions in October and November will take the starch out of Black Friday. There are other reasons, based on PYMNTS data, that show why Black Friday may be more of a hazy shade of gray this year. But the smart money says Black Friday will still happen in some shape or form.

Taco Bell Continues Digital Shift With eGifting Platform

Taco Bell continues to embrace the digital-first economy with a new eGifting service called “Taco Gifter.” Launched on National Taco Day (Oct. 4), the service gives its customers an opportunity to gift tacos, and is built for holiday giving as well as social participation. The gifting platform follows the June launch of Taco Bell Rewards, which also leveraged digital platforms.

The iPhone vs. Prime Day — and the Battle for the Forward-Shifted Holiday Season

It seems the wait for the first official look at the iPhone12 is nearly over. Apple is expected to release the iPhone 12 at the “Hi, Speed” event next week on Oct. 13. The announcement in 2020 is a bit late, as Apple’s new flagship phone is normally announced at its September event, but this year production delays created by COVID-19 pushed back the iPhone’s announcement to its own separate event.

Walmart's New Insurance Brokerage to Sell Medicare Plans

As it expands upon its efforts to provide health services, Walmart is rolling out licensed insurance brokerage Walmart Insurance Services, LLC. The entity will start selling Medicare insurance plans during 2020’s annual enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, according to an announcement.