Chick-fil-A is introducing chicken parmesan meal kits as more people are cooking and eating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our easy-to-prepare, dinnertime solution provides Chick-fil-A customers with all the ingredients needed for a homecooked meal, and all they have to do is simply visit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru or have a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit delivered right to their front door,” Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement on Thursday (April 30).

The meal kits will be available nationwide at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants as soon as May 4. Individual locations will decide whether to offer the meal kits, but Chick-fil-A anticipates a minimum of 50 percent participation.

The make-it-yourself kits can be prepared in under half an hour and include pre-measured ingredients with directions. The chicken parmesan meal kit is large enough to feed two adults at a total cost of $14.99.

The kit includes two seasoned, breaded, and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, along with marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. People can substitute breaded chicken for grilled or spicy filets.

Meal kits were first trialed by Chick-fil-A in Atlanta in 2018 and over 15,000 people indicated they wanted the kits available at their local restaurant, according to the company.

“After receiving such a positive response about our Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit during our 2018 test, we’re thrilled to offer it with great enhancements … during a time when our guests need convenient mealtime options,” said Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A. “The goal is to deliver the joy of cooking without added stress, and the recipe is simple enough that even the kids can help.”

To further help families with meal options during the COVID-19 crisis, Chick-fil-A is also selling its sauces nationwide and added family meal bundle options to menus. In addition, the company launched an online cooking series called Nightly Nuggets that shows how to prepare easy recipes using Chick-fil-A menu choices.

Restaurants across the country have introduced meal kits as an alternative to carry-out delivery to keep their business alive during the pandemic.