Delivery Hero’s Orders Almost Double In Q2

Delivery Hero reported on Tuesday (July 28) that orders had almost doubled to 281 million in Q2. The logistics platform said its order growth is back on pace following a decline in orders between March to May because of the pandemic and that the company had over 100 million orders delivered in June, according to an announcement.

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg said in the announcement, “We are proud of the incredible performance in Q2. Initiatives to expand our services, improve operational performance and invest in q-commerce are driving our business to record highs. It’s encouraging to see more and more people turning to Delivery Hero for their daily needs.”

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) on the platform expanded by 66 percent year-on-year (YOY) to €2.8 billion (approximately $3.28 billion). The company also said that over a third — or 37 percent — of its orders arrive at customers’ doors in under 20 minutes. It also increased its revenue guidance to €2.6 billion-€2.8 billion (roughly $3.05 billion-$3.28 billion) from €2.4 billion-€2.6 billion ($2.81-$3.05 billion).

Delivery Hero said it will roll out operations in Japan with the foodpanda name in the third quarter. The logistics company announced the rollout is a “natural evolution of the company’s Asian footprint” and comes after the company went into Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia at the conclusion of last year.

“Japan is the greatest underpenetrated delivery market outside of China, and we see great potential to win market shares in this early stage environment,” Delivery Hero CFO Emmanuel Thomassin said in the announcement.

The pandemic has led a number of eateries to halt table service and has put a renewed focus on their capabilities to supervise and fill delivery orders. The popularity of ordering in, though, isn’t a new trend, provided the number of online food orders during the past couple of years.

But the rise in demand related to the pandemic will give food brands a bigger opportunity to pilot and show their new order-to-go infrastructure.

