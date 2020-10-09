As an extension of its non-consumables strategic plan, Dollar General has unveiled its new popshelf retail store concept.

The new store concept will offer home décor and party goods, among other products, with roughly 95 percent of merchandise priced at $5 and under, according to an announcement.

Every 9,000-square-foot popshelf location is geared toward providing seasonal specials, items that are constantly refreshed and limited-time products. The stores will also offer a crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private labels, a number of which have recently been rebranded.

The Clarksville and Hendersonville communities, which are near Nashville, Tennessee, are the anticipated homes of the first two popshelf locations. Plans are in place to have roughly 30 locations in different markets before the conclusion of fiscal year 2021.

The stores will initially aim to serve female shoppers living in diverse suburban areas who have a household annual income between $50,000 and $125,000.

“We are excited to introduce popshelf from a position of strength, further highlighting our innovative spirit and building on our proven track record of store format innovation,” Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said in the announcement. “We have leveraged robust consumer insights to create a unique store that we believe will resonate with new customers, while providing Dollar General with even more opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”

Dollar General, which ran 16,720 retail locations in 46 states as of July 31, sells products from private brands and manufacturers like Energizer, Clorox, Hanes and Procter & Gamble, among others.

